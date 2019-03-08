Buy tickets now for Colder Than Here by the Exmouth Players

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 August 2019

The cast of Colder Than Here. Picture: Jules Allen

The cast of Colder Than Here. Picture: Jules Allen

(c)Jallen Photography

Tickets are now on sale for The Exmouth Players' next production, Colder Than Here, a black comedy by Laura Wade.

It will be at The Blackmore Theatre from Monday, September 16 until Friday, September 20 at 7.30pm, finishing with a 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday, September 21.

The play is about a family of four. Helen Ballard plays the terminally ill mother, Myra, and Ray Virr plays the husband, Alec. The actors playing the two daughters, Alix Kelman as Jenna and Helen Bowhay as Harriet, are both new to The Exmouth Players.

Laura Wade treats a difficult subject with wit and insight.

Myra is determined to find a resting place and organise her own funeral.

The daughters are chalk and cheese, and with their father's own determination to ignore what is really happening (as well as his eventual castigation of the company who seem completely incapable of mending his boiler), create their own dramas, pathos and amusement.

This play can make you laugh out loud as well as bring a tear to the eye.

Tickets are £10 adults, £6 under 16s, buy 10 and get one free. Ticket line 07484 509514.

The production will be in support of FORCE Cancer Charity.

