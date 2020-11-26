Police warning over cold callers offering insulation work

Cold caller Picture: Getty Images Archant

Residents in Exmouth are being warned about cold callers offering insulation.

Police are advising people that they do not agree to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers, saying ‘the risks are high’.

A police spokesman said: “If you want work doing in your home or garden, take time to get three quotes from reputable businesses you trust and make your decision on who to use in your own time.

“If you are concerned someone is at risk, always call the police.

If you are concerned rogue traders are operating in your area, always report it.

“If someone knocks on your door and you are not sure, don’t open the door.

“If a company claims to be working with a local council, contact the local council yourself to check this is true.”

Anyone who sees cold callers in the area, have concerns, or has information should ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk. Alternatively ring 999 if immediate or a crime is taking place.