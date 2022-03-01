Review: Colaton Raleigh Players present Little Miss Muffet

Comedy duo Flip (Sarah Hitchings) and Flop (Claire Blackwell) in the Colaton Raleigh Players' production of Little Miss Muffet - Credit: Tabitha Browring

With global gloom and a sorely felt two-year absence, there was much pressure on the Colaton Raleigh Players for a strong, uplifting return to the stage.



And, despite nearly half the cast being panto novices, they pulled it off with Little Miss Muffet – a high-spirited affair, littered with laughs and innuendos.

Slick and consistent, Sarah Hitchings and Claire Blackwell have, quite rightly, become the audience’s favourite dim-witted duo – their wallpapering scene was comic genius.

It was hard to believe that this was Keith Mansfield’s first foray into panto – his Dame Drinkup was saucy and suitably outrageous, classic panto fare!

Newcomer Lara Macdonald gave a sweet rendition of Molly Muffet with a commanding performance from another new face, Ingrid Reynolds, as bold and dashing Captain Jack Dauntless.

Captain Jack Dauntless (Ingrid Reynolds) with the spider (Freddie Browring) in the Colaton Raleigh Players' production of Little Miss Muffet - Credit: Tabitha Browring

Village panto stalwart Chris Silverthorne drew laugh after laugh with his comic timing as the mischievous Granfer. Another Colaton Raleigh favourite, Doreen Kociuba, was fantastic as the devilish Jasper Grasper while an enchanting solo from delightful Freddi Browring as The Spider held the audience captivated.

Tweaked to include local and contemporary references, the script by Paul Reaks, was lively and vibrant - although perhaps a little convoluted in act two.

Dame Dolly Drinkup (Keith Mansfield) with the cast of children in the Colaton Raleigh Players' panto - Credit: Tabitha Browring

Littered with catchy musical numbers, this punchy production complete with a gorilla, wizards, a giant spider and a fairy-in-training, amongst other surprises, was enhanced by a chorus of children, as adorable as they were well-rehearsed.

John Davies’ indisputable talent as the Players' musical director is legendary and Michele Sanders did a great job with scenery and some cracking costumes.

It’s not possible to name everyone in the cast, but the versatile chorus and other supporting roles were a strong addition with many new faces showing great promise.

Huge praise for director and producer Chrissy Brimacombe who honed this collection of novices and more experienced players into a cohesive cast that delivered cheer night after night. A note to audiences (who were very mixed in their responsiveness)– if you sign up for village panto then be prepared to interact, boos and cheers are a must, it’s panto not Puccini!