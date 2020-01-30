Colaton Raleigh exploring open gardens idea in church fundraising bid

Colaton Raleigh Church Archant

Colaton Raleigh could launch its own open gardens event in a bid to raise funds for the village church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An idea is being explored as one of the fundraising events for St John the Baptist Church this year.

The format of the event would be similar to ones organised through Hospiscare with villagers agreeing to open up their gardens to the public for three hours over a weekend.

Viewers would pay a small entry fee at the village hall to browse around as many of the participating gardens as they wish, armed with a ticket or map.

It is hoped that the event would attract keen gardeners and those who are just curious and looking for some fresh air.

The first weekend of July has been earmarked for the event and organisers would like between eight and 12 gardens to open.

Anyone interested in taking part should ring Alan on 01395 567064 or Nick on 568074 for more information.