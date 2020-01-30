Advanced search

Colaton Raleigh exploring open gardens idea in church fundraising bid

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 February 2020

Colaton Raleigh Church

Colaton Raleigh Church

Archant

Colaton Raleigh could launch its own open gardens event in a bid to raise funds for the village church.

An idea is being explored as one of the fundraising events for St John the Baptist Church this year.

The format of the event would be similar to ones organised through Hospiscare with villagers agreeing to open up their gardens to the public for three hours over a weekend.

Viewers would pay a small entry fee at the village hall to browse around as many of the participating gardens as they wish, armed with a ticket or map.

It is hoped that the event would attract keen gardeners and those who are just curious and looking for some fresh air.

The first weekend of July has been earmarked for the event and organisers would like between eight and 12 gardens to open.

Anyone interested in taking part should ring Alan on 01395 567064 or Nick on 568074 for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Master comic, Ed Byrne, brings his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth

Ed Byrne.

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

Topsham marks the new season with its Spring Forward Saturday

The Liberty Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers at Spring Forward Saturday 2019.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth ladies’ boutique celebrates 15 years in business

Sarah Simcock celebrates 15 years of her Caramel Clothing business. Picture: Sarah Simcock

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Master comic, Ed Byrne, brings his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth

Ed Byrne.

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

Topsham marks the new season with its Spring Forward Saturday

The Liberty Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers at Spring Forward Saturday 2019.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pearce is spot on as East Budleigh net cup win in extra-time

East Budleigh at home to Bishop Blaize. Ref exsp 06 20TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Southwood stars as Exmouth Town U12s share four goals with Honiton Chargers

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

East Devon Youth Cricket League still seeking a new treasurer

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Specsavers apprentices’ joy as qualification is confirmed

Chloe Harris 24, Harry Williamson 19, Lucy Brieley 20 and Kaylim Challoner, 20, and manager Kim Swinbourne. Picture: Specsavers

Goalkeeper Bracey stars as Brixington Blues U15s defeat Exmouth United

Brixington Blues Under-15s in their new training kit which waskindly sponsored by ‘Adam Brice Tyres’ who are an Exmouth business. Blues manager David Haggerty said of the sponsorship: “We cannot thank Adam and his business enough for this generous sponsorship.” Picture DAVE HAGGERTY
Drive 24