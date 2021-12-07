A festive fundraising coffee morning takes place on Thursday, December 16 to boost the income of Exmouth Museum.

It will be held, as usual, at the Axis Centre in Market Street as the museum itself is not big enough to hold coffee mornings and to accommodate people in a safe environment.

The museum has been holding various fundraising events this year, partly to help repay the loan taken out by the trustees to buy its premises in Sheppards Row, preventing the building from being sold on the open market. The museum also needs to raise funds for its general upkeep. The Christmas coffee morning is an annual social event that always takes place on the third Thursday of December.

It starts at 10.30am and there will be a choice of hot drinks, homemade cakes and mince pies and other festive treats.

There will also be a Christmas raffle with prizes largely donated by trustees, committee members, volunteers and friends of the museum.

Muesum spokesman Mike Menhenitt said it will be a Covid-safe environment: “We take all necessary Covid precautions at The Axis Centre. We would ask that masks are worn in the main communal area but of course can be removed for eating and drinking at tables. The museum want everyone to have an enjoyable time in a safe environment and celebrate the festive season in style.

“The museum belongs to you - the people of Exmouth - and in it you can find out so much about the history of our town and the people and events that have shaped it and made it what it is today. You might even want to volunteer your services as the museum depends entirely on volunteers to make it run for the benefit of the town and its people.

“You can be assured of a very warm welcome and the museum look forward to welcoming you on Thursday, December 16.”

Anyone who would like further information about the event, donate a raffle prize or find out more about the museum can contact Mike by emailing mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com



