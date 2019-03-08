Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan? Archant

A coat has been found a retreived from the River Exe during the search for missing Irene McMullan who was last seen on Sunday (April 7) at her Bicton home

0845hrs - assist @DC_Police & @MCA_media in search for female re concern for welfare. Crew of aircraft located a coat in the River Exe recovered by @ExmouthRNLI. No trace of female, further on & in shore searches continue. 199/04 ^AC — NPAS Exeter (@NPASExeter) April 7, 2019

A coat has been retrieved from the River Exe during the search for a missing Bicton woman.

A piece of clothing was found at around 8.45am yesterday (Monday, April 8) during the search for the missing Irene McMullan, last seen on Sunday morning.

In a tweet, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) said: “Crew of aircraft located a coat in the River Exe recovered by Exmouth RNLI.”

According to the NPAS, which manages the police helicopters, there was no trace of a female.

Reports of a car entering the water on Monday prompted police and NPAS searches of the Exmouth Marina area.

Police remain concerned for the welfare of Ms McMullan and say enquiries and searches are ongoing.

Anyone with information should ring 999 quoting log number 199 of April 7.