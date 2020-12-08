Advanced search

Awards presented for Exmouth coastwatch volunteers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2020

Three Exmouth NCI volunteers receive their watchkeeper certificates and trainer Alan Campbell is recognised for five years service. Picture: Zan Nye

A radio officer who provides training for Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) volunteers has been recognised for his service.

In qualifying as a volunteer watchkeeper for Exmouth NCI, each person has to take and achieve the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) VHF SRC (Short Range Certificate) before they are permitted to go on duty.

Alan Campbell provides training for this exam and also refresher training for all Exmouth watchkeepers. Alan has recently been awarded his five-year badge for his voluntary services.

Julia Agar has been presented with her RYA VHF SRC certificate by station manager Ivor Jones and has now qualified as a watchkeeper

A spokesman for Exmouth NCI said: “Congratulations to Julai – it was a n excellent achievement through these challenging times for training.”

Chris Wakefield and Iain Sherring have also qualified and now join a team of more than 60 volunteers.

Exmouth NCI Coastwatch is on duty seven days a week 9.30am to 4pm. For more information, visit www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk

Topic Tags:

