Published: 8:00 AM March 26, 2021

An Exmouth man is celebrating his fifteenth year with Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI).

It all began for Paul Draper one day when he looked up a weather forecast online.

The forecast from NCI popped up and he went to the website to read it and find out more about the organization. His interest was peaked and he followed up with a visit to the lookout.

After signing up and doing his training Paul found that many of the skills from his background in aviation were transferable.

In 2009 he became, and still remains, a senior trainer for new watchkeepers alongside his watchkeeping duties. In 2010 he added to this by becoming an assessor.

Ivor Jones, station manager, had this to say about Paul "Paul has been a key member of the NCI Exmouth Station for many years.

“His contribution, as a senior training officer, in building and maintaining the skills and effectiveness of Exmouth NCI personnel has been absolutely critical to the station's efficacy and in retaining its certification as part of the UK Search and Rescue structure.”

When asked what he likes most about volunteering for NCI Paul said: ”I get one of the best views in town, I enjoy working with other enthusiastic people and it gives me a good feeling to be able to give back to the community.”

Paul will have to wait until after lockdown to receive his certificate but in the meantime all at Exmouth NCI congratulated him on his achievement and hope that he will continue his excellent work for many more years to come.

The lookout is situated above the Harbour View Café on Queens Drive, Exmouth. It is staffed by over 65 unpaid volunteers.

At present the hours of duty are from 9.30am until 4pm.

From next month, the hours of duty will be from 8.30am until 6.30pm and during July and August from 8am until 8pm.

Exmouth NCI is part of the National Search and Rescue network.

For more information, visit www.exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk