Exmouth’s coastwatch resumes after enforced coronavirus suspension
PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 May 2020
Volunteers who keep a watchful eye on Exmouth seafront are back on duty.
Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) went into an enforced suspension of duties due to Covid-19, but the watchkeepers resumed their daily service on Saturday (May 16).
Station manager Ivor Jones said: “With the government’s easing of restrictions, the number of water and beach users is increasing.
“We are responding to the need for safety by reinstating our watches.
“To safeguard the wellbeing of our watchkeepers, we have introduced safety protocols, that are, in turn, enabling us to provide our vital service to the public.”
Watches run from 9am until 6pm. As well as keeping visual watch on the waters and beach of Exmouth seafront, watchkeepers are available to give mariners radio checks on the NCI’s dedicated Channel 65.
The station also broadcasts inshore weather bulletins at 09.20am, 12.20pm and 4.20pm on Channel 65.
Due to health considerations, the lookout is currently closed to visitors.
