Published: 12:30 PM August 23, 2021

The Clyst Valley Regional Park is one of ten projects in the South West in the running to win at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) South West Awards for Planning Excellence 2021.

The multi-disciplinary team at East Devon District Council have turned an ambitious green infrastructure plan for the Clyst Valley Regional Park into a 25-year masterplan, backed up by public support and a partnership of seventeen organizations. Through a strong brand and clear vision, they have demonstrated the impact that planners can have on sustainability and promoting wellbeing.

The shortlisted 2021 entries are:

Excellence in Planning Delivery

• Millbay Boulevard and Associated Works, Plymouth

• Tree Tops, Bournemouth

Excellence in Plan Making

• Torbay Heritage Strategy 2021-2026

• Clyst Valley Regional Park Masterplan, East Devon District Council

Planning Team of the Year

• Sedgemoor District Council Development Management Service

• Feria Urbanism

• Savills Wimborne Planning

Young Planners of the Year

• Frances Summers, Dorset Council

• Emily Johnson, AECOM

• Christopher Lee, Dorset Council

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coast, Country and Environment, said: “I am delighted for the hardworking and dedicated officers and team who worked on the Clyst Valley Regional Park Masterplan successfully being shortlisted in the category of ‘Excellence in Plan Making Practice’ for the RTPI South West awards.

“It is so important whilst we recognise the need for extra housing and infrastructure, we should not lose sight of the importance of protecting and improving our countryside. The Masterplan is to make the area around the Clyst River catchment more accessible for people to appreciate and enjoy, plus to improve and enhance the biodiversity for nature and most importantly locally, help towards protecting against global climate change. Thank you Team CVRP.”

Chair of RTPI South West Angharad Williams, said: “The shortlisted entries are a mix of outstanding planning, reflecting the really high standards and achievements of the planning profession throughout the South West. Given the high calibre of entries, the judges will no doubt find it difficult to pick an overall winner.”

The winners will be announced in November.

The RTPI represents 25,000 planning professionals worldwide and promotes spatial planning, shapes policy and raises professional standards. The Awards for Planning Excellence in the South West have been run by the RTPI’s South West region for over 30 years to recognise planning excellence.

The RTPI South West Awards for Planning Excellence 2021 are sponsored by Stride Treglown and Tetra Tech