Plans to improve facilities at Clyst Valley Football Club get the go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 November 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

A football club near Woodbury Salterton will enjoy larger changing rooms after an application got the green light from planners.

Plans have been approved for Clyst Valley Football Club to upgrade existing clubhouse accommodation - to include a larger match official's changing area, including a shower and toilet, a unisex toilet for spectators and a larger office/store.

The application said: "New changing rooms are to be constructed at each end of the existing clubhouse accommodations, accessed directly froom the outside and new openings formed into the existing shower blocks to serve each area with new WC and urinal facilities for each team's independent use."

The approved plans will also see existing safety netting up at the club extended by 10 metres to the west side of the north goal. This will provide additional protection to balls entering a garden in Winslade Park Avenue, say the plans.

