Water company owner denies defrauding three women

The founder of a private water company has appeared in court accused of defrauding women who invested money in the venture.

Tor Water director Jiro Wilson, aged 48, pleaded not guilty to five counts of fraud when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday (July 12).

He is alleged to have defrauded three women out of a combined £40,000 by telling them he would invest the money in the business and give them shares in it.

Wilson, of Clyst St George, is also alleged to have made a false representation that he was in a monogamous relationship with a victim.

The allegations cover a period from December 2015 to April 2017.

Wilson is alleged to have defrauded one woman twice; firstly by making a false representation in 2015 that £15,000 would be invested in a start-up, and secondly by telling her shares would be transferred if she invested £5,000 more in 2016.

Judge David Evans set a date of April 14, 2020 for a five day trial at Exeter Crown Court and released Wilson on bail.