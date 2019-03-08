Advanced search

Email reveals councillor was SACKED from Cabinet before his shock resignation from Independent party

PUBLISHED: 16:33 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 10 September 2019

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham removed Cllr Paul Millar from the cabinet before he resigned from the Independent group. Picture: Callum Lawton/Ben Ingham/Paul Millar

An Exmouth district councillor who quit the Independent party and attacked the district council's senior management was sacked from Cabinet, an email has revealed.

In correspondence seen by the Journal, district council leader Ben Ingham said he had already removed Cllr Millar from his role as transformation portfolio holder with 'immediate effect' the day before his resignation was announced.

Cllr Millar sent an email to colleagues in which he directed criticism at East Devon District Council's senior management team.

In an email exchange, Cllr Ingham said: "It was necessary to do this [remove Cllr Millar from post] for a number of reasons over a sustained period."

Cllr Ingham said he was forced to sack Cllr Millar as he failed to take the 'many chances' given to him to 'show respect to our officers and each other at all times'.

Cllr Ingham said: "This left me with no other choice.

"As a result he has chosen to leave our group.

"The Independent Group placed much faith and hope in Paul Millar.

"We consider it a great shame he was not able to work with us and our outstanding officers. We will adjust accordingly."

Speaking today, Cllr Millar said: "I was trying to make a contribution but I don't feel as though I was given any opportunity to do that.

"There have been a few occasions where I have clashed with senior officers.

"It is going to take me a while to learn the ropes. To become a new councillor and be put on the Cabinet, starting straight away while having a full time job, is always going to be a challenge.

"It would have been nice to meet the senior officers to be briefed on important decisions.

"I don't feel as though I could make important decisions. I am going to carry on as a councillor and try and learn as much as I can and do the best job I think I can locally."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

