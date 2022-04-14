Teams from East Devon landowner Clinton Devon Estates have joined thousands of people across the UK taking part in a tree planting initiative to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen’s Green Canopy has been created to help the public mark the occasion and create a legacy in honour of Her Majesty.

Villages, towns, cities, community groups, schools and businesses will contribute and enhance the environment, by planting their own trees.

The first phase of the estate’s involvement in the project has seen staff plant 25 trees at different locations across the Estate in North and East Devon.

The property and land teams at Clinton Devon Estates planting trees - Credit: Clinton Devon Estates

Among those taking part are Clinton Farms and Bicton Arena.

Clinton Devon Estates’ Head of Forestry and Energy, John Wilding, said: “Alongside our traditional oaks, we have specifically chosen cherry trees for the Queen’s Green Canopy as they are very quick to grow and most importantly, they are not troubled by grey squirrels so will have a good chance of growing into a mature tree.

Clinton Devon Estates' forestry team taking part in tree planting - Credit: Clinton Devon Estates

“When planting trees like this, if you get it right then they are going to be there for a very long time and many years to come, which is great.

“Of course, cherry trees blossom in the spring as well and that’s an added bonus as it gives a beautiful flash of colour each year.”

The Jubilee plantation was created in 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. The addition of the flowering cherry will add spring colour to the views over Harpford and the Lower Otter valley.

John added: “We see this as a wonderful way to celebrate this significant year for Her Majesty, The Queen. It is particularly special to see the trees being planted at the Jubilee Plantation, which marks another special event ten years ago.”

The new trees have been planted in tree shelters, which act like a mini greenhouse. In the first year, the cherry trees are expected to grow to around seven feet in height, eventually reaching up to 26 feet in 10 years’ time. Fully grown, they can reach up to 65 feet.

As the official tree planting season has now come to an end, staff will continue with their planting activities in October.