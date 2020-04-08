East Devon dairy adapting to social distancing measures

An East Devon dairy has continued to meet the ‘growing’ demand for milk while adapting its business to the Government’s social distancing guidelines.

Clinton Dairy, run by the Clinton Devon Farms Partnership, has made changes to its operation to ensure it follows the Government’s advice in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Across two sites – Otter Farm and Dalditch Farm – the dairy has 750 cows grazing and produces more than five million litres of milk a year.

Farms manager Sam Briant-Evans said: “We have essentially had to split the milking parlour in half, with one member of the team at the very front and one at the back.

“Each will look after a section of the parlour, wiping the cows clean and putting the milking units on them as they come in.

“We do this twice a day and although this is different to how we normally do things, the team have adapted very well to it.”