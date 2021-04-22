Published: 8:00 AM April 22, 2021

A Climate Conversations programme of exhibitions, events and activities has been launched.

Thelma Hulbert Gallery and East Devon District Councl have teamed up for the exhibition which will be presented across two towns – Honiton and Exmouth.

Climate Conversations has been developed against the context of EDDC’s commitment to Devon’s Climate Change Emergency declaration.

The programme opens with flagship Land/Sea exhibition by photographic artist Mike Perry across two sites: THG, Honiton and Ocean, Exmouth.

The exhibition will launch at THG on May 20 and at Ocean on Ocean Day, June 8.

The Ocean location will also become EDDC’s Climate Hub for the summer. The Creative Cabin (THG’s touring creative space) is taking Climate Conversations on tour.

Mike Perry said: “After collecting pieces of plastic washed up on the beaches near where I live, I bring them back to the studio.

“I then photograph the objects one to one, straight on to camera and with flat natural light.

“My intention is to reduce the objects to their formal states separating them for a moment from any meaning beyond their sculptural presence.

“The purpose is to make us think about the materiality of these objects, where they might have come from, how they physically break down into the food chain and how nature sculpts these man-made objects into strange new forms.”

The Land/Sea exhibition will be at Thelma Hulbert Gallery from May 20 until August 14, and will be open from Thursday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm.

The exhibition will be at Ocean from June 8 untll August 1 daily between 10am and 5pm.

There is also a public programme to run alongside the exhibiton.

Mike Perry will hold an artist talk on July and there will be a curator’s tour on August 7.

People can also visit the Abode of Live/Creative Cabin for a family friendly art activity with Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald on Saturday June 12, July 3, July 24 and August 14.

Early years creative sessions at THG will be held monthly for under fives.

There will also be ‘out and about’ sessions held with WIld East Devon, East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Blackdown Hills AONB.

For more information visit thelmahulbert.com/whats-on