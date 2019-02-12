Advanced search

Devon students set to stage walk out over climate change

PUBLISHED: 16:25 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 14 February 2019

Climate change protest. Picture: Getty Images

Climate change protest. Picture: Getty Images

East Devon students could stage a walkout on Friday (February 15) over climate change, as part of a national action.

Devon County Council has welcomed and supported the aims of pupils at the region’s schools who are going on strike.

Thousands of youngsters are expected to take part in the mass walk out across the UK as an international youth campaign demanding action reaches this country.

The strikes are taking place in 60 towns and cities across the UK.

Students are demanding the government declare a climate emergency and take active steps to tackle the problem, communicate the severity of the ecological crisis to the public and reform the curriculum to make it an educational priority.

Devon County Council says the aims and objectives of the movement ‘are consistent with those of the council whose cabinet has recommended that the authority declare a ‘climate emergency’ at a full council meeting next week.

Councillor Roger Croad, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for the Environment said: “There is no doubt there is a climate emergency and unless something is done, climate change will affect people, the environment, business and our prosperity.

“We fully support the objectives of young people to reduce carbon emissions and DCC has been working hard for many years to ensure that we are on course to meet the IPCC’s carbon reduction recommendations.

“We are working with strategic partners to develop a plan to ensure that Devon meets the internationally recognised target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“If we are to stem the increase in global temperatures everyone of all ages and all walks of life has to work together.”

Anna Taylor, of UK Student Climate Network, said: “We’ve had enough and we’re making sure our voice is heard.

“We’re ready to let politicians know we won’t accept anything less than a commitment to protect the planet for the good of everyone.”

The National Association of Head Teachers said it did not condone students being out of the classroom to take action.

