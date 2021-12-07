News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Dramatic rock fall at Budleigh beach prompts warnings of further collapses

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:12 AM December 7, 2021
The rockfall at Budleigh Salterton beach on December 6 

The rockfall at Budleigh Salterton beach on December 6 - Credit: EDDC

A collapse of part of the cliffs at Budleigh Salterton has prompted a warning from East Devon District Council that further rock falls are likely.

It happened at about 2pm on Monday, December 6, with the rock fall covering the whole beach area nearest to Jubilee Park.

The council said: "We have already inspected the top of the cliff, and once the storm has passed we will be sending engineers to inspect the area further.

“There is a significant risk of further rock fall as there are some very large cracks that have appeared. We would like to warn residents to please stay clear of the cliffs.

“The risk of cliff falls is well signed in this area, so members of the public need to adhere to warnings.

“Cliff falls are a natural and unpredictable occurrence along the East Devon coast; this is because the rock from which the cliffs are formed is soft and therefore prone to rock falls and landslides, which can happen at any time, although heavy rainfall can trigger incidences.

“We recommend that people enjoy East Devon cliffs from a distance and do not climb or sit directly beneath them. Please always follow the warning signs.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Met Office weather warning for wind in East Devon
  2. 2 Council's process of awarding alderman title under review after John Humphreys case
  3. 3 Chiefs' rebranding dignifies the club and city
  1. 4 Property of the Week: Trinity Court, Sidmouth
  2. 5 Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed
  3. 6 Santa's sleigh and Family Fun Run: Exmouth Rotary announces Christmas events
  4. 7 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
  5. 8 Budleigh author's latest book launches this week
  6. 9 'All systems go' for Budleigh late-night shopping event
  7. 10 Exe Sailing Club volunteers honoured for 'outstanding' contributions
East Devon News
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tristan Locke

Exeter Crown & Country Court

Exeter man guilty of threatening police officer on Exmouth seafront

Court Reporter

person
Little kid girl holding selfmade lanterns with candle for St. Martin procession. Healthy cute toddle

Winter

Exmouth gears up for its Winter Festival

Kirsty Woodgate

person
EMCo 9-5 production

Theatre group returns with 9 to 5 musical magic

Pat Peters - review

Logo Icon
Killerton Christmas tree trail 2021

Christmas

Four great attractions to visit prior to Christmas

Kirsty Woodgate

person