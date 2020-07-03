Advanced search

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 July 2020

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Archant

Volunteer litter pickers were left ‘devastated’ by the amount of rubbish found at a Budleigh Salterton beach in their first clean-up operation since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Volunteers helping in the Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta MarcotaVolunteers helping in the Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcota

Usually Clean Beach Budleigh members and supporters take around an hour to remove the rubbish from a stretch of the beach from Lime Kiln Car Park to Otter Head.

According to group coordinator Marta Marcote, during the first clean-up since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, it took volunteers an hour and a half to clean that section of the beach.

“Even so, we were only able to clean up the higher part of the beach - just 100 metres long,” said Marcota.

“We were devastated by what we found.

Items found during a beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Marta MarcotaItems found during a beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcota

“We found several fire pits remaining from barbecues on the beach.

“Most of them had been loosely covered with a few clean pebbles, thereby obscuring what was underneath and making the hazard below even harder to see.

“Once we removed the pebbles, we could see what was below.”

READ MORE: East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Itesm found during a beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Marta MarcotaItesm found during a beach clean in Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcota

Marcota, who is a marine and environmental scientist, said they also found rusty nails and broken glass.

She added: “It was very dangerous because nails were pointing in all directions.

“It would have been very easy to stand on them, and for the nails to push through the sole of a shoe, sandal or flip-flop.

“It is easy to imagine what could happened to a bare foot - whether that of an adult, a child or a dog.

“Such metals and glass remain hidden in the surface of the beach unless someone bothers to pick them up.”

Clean Beach Budleigh was established with the help of the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) in 2018, organising its first beach clean in September of that year.

Since then, Budleigh resident Marcota has organised 12 beach cleans at Budleigh and the events normally cover 500 metres of the beach.

She organised the clean-up in June by advertising the event on Facebook and via the MCS website ‘to have a small group of people who would respect government rules about social distancing’.

Results of the clean-ups are sent to MCS which analyses the data and uses the results to raise awareness of pollution and tackle it at source in the UK.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Community College pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Budleigh set for wider pavements and temporary one-way system as traffic plan is adopted

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Bid to create route map for Plumb Park HGVs as fears over Douglas Avenue traffic rise

Plumb Park development on Buckingham Road. Ref exe 30 18TI 8859. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Project Water Harvesting is latest Exmouth Town initiative to be completed

Exmouth Town's Operation Water Harvesting and the supporting partners from R.J.Acca Home Improvements. Picture: ETFC

Cricket back on a local level from next Saturday

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time - How much do you know about all-time Premier League goal scorers?

Football, genric picture.

Petition started to save ‘vital’ bridge as time runs out for repair works

Harpford Red Bridge

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote