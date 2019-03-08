Advanced search

Classic car gathering in Exmouth nets more than £1,000 for Devon Air Ambulance Trust

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 September 2019

The Morris Minor Owners Club Devon Region put on an impressive display of Morris Minors built between 1948 and 1971. Picture: David Morgan

Archant

A gathering of classic vehicles in Exmouth has raised more than £1,000 for Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

The event, at the town's Imperial Recreational Ground, was organised by the Morris Minor Owners Club (MMOC) Devon Branch.

It is held at the ground has been held at the ground every year since 2004 and does not charge a formal entry fee to either vehicle exhibitors or the public. Instead it relies solely on voluntary donations made in one of the collecting buckets and sales on the book stall and tombola.

This year's gathering saw more than 300 vehicles stand on display, raising £1,253.

MMOC spokesperson Nickie Tilley said: "We had a very enjoyable day with some very interesting vehicles turning up throughout the day, many of which we have not seen before at this event.

"A big thank you to everyone who came along whose support and generosity meant we were able to raise a significant amount for Devon Air Ambulance Trust to aid them in their vital role as one of our supporting emergency services."

