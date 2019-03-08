Claire Wright 'stands ready' after Hugo Swire opts not to stand in next election

Claire Wright is standing for elections in the Otter Valley. Archant

Independent parliamentary candidate Claire Wright says she 'stands ready' to fight in a general election after East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire announced he would not be standing.

In a statement published on social media on Thursday (September 12) night, Sir Hugo said he would not be contesting in the next election.

Reacting to the news, Claire Wright said party politics is in 'turmoil' and the current government is 'lurching from one crisis to another'.

In a statement posted on her blog, she said: "I stand ready to take on the issues that matter to people here in East Devon of health services straining to cope, underfunded schools and the irreparable damage to our environment under the watch of the current Conservative government, which lurches from one crisis to another and has put narrow party political interest above the needs of local people."

At the 2017 elections, the Devon County Councillor secured 21,270 votes in the East Devon constituency - the highest number of votes of any Independent candidate in the UK.