Candidates are ready to contest the Topsham seat - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The candidates for the Topsham ward have been announced ahead of the upcoming Exeter City Council elections.

Exeter City Council hold their elections in thirds, so of the three Topsham seats, only Cllr Keith Sparkes’ is up for election.

The candidates are as follows:

Eric Bransden (The For Britain Movement)

Joshua Ellis-Jones (Labour)

Jonathan Mills (Green)

Keith Sparkes (Conservatives)

In 2021, Cllr Andrew Leadbetter (Conservatives) increased his share of the vote in Topsham, securing 51.6 per cent of the vote.

The other Exeter City Council ward member for Topsham is Cllr Rob Newby whose seat is up for election in 2023.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 5.