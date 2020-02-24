Thrill to the skills of Cirque Berserk at Exeter Northcott Theatre

Gymnastic archer Elberel from Cirque Berserk. Picture: Piet Hein-Out Piet Hein-Out

Old-school circus acrobatics and hair-raising stunts are the promise of the Cirque Berserk show coming to Exeter's Northcott Theatre from Tuesday, March 3 until Sunday, March 8.

The international troupe includes acrobats, aerialists, stuntmen, motorcyclists and sword throwers, described by Cirque Berserk's founder and producer Martin Burton as 'the best in the business'.

There is also a giant, fire-breathing robot.

Among the acts is a team of leather-clad bikers riding around the Globe of Death, live on stage for the first time in the UK, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour.

The 3ft 11-inch star of Ringling Brothers Circus, Paulo Dos Santos, combines high-speed tumbling, daring acrobatics and humour.

He is the Brazilian champion in capoeira - the martial art that combines dance, acrobatics, and music.

The Timbuktu Tumblers take acrobatic art from the streets of Africa to a new level with an incredible display of human pyramids, diving through hoops and leaping over flaming limbo poles.

Gymnastic archer Elberel can shoot an arrow with perfect aim with her feet, while performing a handstand.

New for 2020 is a group of multi-talented Mongolian acrobats, the Khadgaa Troupe.

Also making their debut this year is Duo Garcia, who perform daredevil aerial stunts high above the stage.

Other first-timers include Viktor and Yuliya, the Ukrainian stars of the Moscow State Circus, who bring a unique unicycling act.

The performers play exuberantly to family audiences, promising a constant whirlwind of surprises and thrills as well as more sensitive moments.

The circus's founder Martin Burton describes himself as the archetypal 'ran away and joined the circus guy'.

He is a former drama teacher who fell into clowning in the 1970s and founded Zippos Circus before creating Cirque Berserk.

"I spend a lot of my time travelling, searching for performers like these," he said.

"They're the best in the business. It's hard work, but it's a dream job. It's a lovely, amazing show.

"It's put together in a very contemporary, very 21st-century way. The lighting, music, the costumes are entirely different from what you're used to."

Visit the Northcott Theatre's website or call the box office on 01392 726363 for further information and tickets.