Exmouth churchgoers' coffee club raises vital funds for Macular Society

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 February 2020

Yvonne Wardrop presents a cheque for £345 to Hazel Boyd for the Macular Society for research into AMD. Picture: Micky Watson

A group of Exmouth churchgoers have clubbed together to provide a cash boost to the Macular Society.

Members of the congregation at St Margaret's and St Andrews, in Littleham, meet for coffee after a midweek Holy Communion service.

Each year donations for coffee are given to a chosen charity and in 2019 that cause was the Macular Society.

The £345 raised will be used to boost research being done into age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, affecting more than 600,000 people.

AMD affects central vision and for sufferers their eyesight may become blurry or distorted and gaps or dark spots may start to appear.

Hazel Boyd, of the regional Macular Society, gave the group a talk on AMD and was presented with a cheque by Yvonne Wardrop.

Visit the Macular Society website for more information on what research is being done into the condition.

