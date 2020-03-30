There With You: Christ Church services streamed on social media during coronavirus pandemic

An Exmouth church is using social media to make sure its congregation is supported during the coronavirus pandemic.

All churches have been closed as part of the national ‘lockdown’ in response to the escalating Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Christ Church, in North Street, is streaming its Sunday morning services on its Facebook page so people can still worship together from home.

Bishop Josep Rossello also said that frequent prayer meetings are being held through the Zoom mobile phone app, which allows for multiple users to engage in video conferencing.

He said: “The numbers of people joining us has been surprising.

“We had more than 900 people from around the world view our live service last Sunday (March 22) showing just how much people at this time need to hear the message of hope we share.”

Anyone wanting to join Bishop Rossello on Sunday mornings can access the service at 10:30am through Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/christchurchexmouth.