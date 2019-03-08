Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife. Archant

A historical church in the heart of Exmouth will soon be filled with fitness enthusiasts after plans to change it into a gym received the go-ahead.

A change-of-use application for the Tower Street religious building was approved by planners at East Devon District Council.

The application's design and access statement said all fittings in the church will be free-standing.

Up to six job roles - two full-time and four part-time - could be created from the venture.

Lee Soloman, co-owner of the church, said: "It was sad news when we heard the congregation was leaving.

"Keeping the church alive was one of the reasons we purchased it.

"We believe the building is so beautiful and in such a local location, it would be detrimental to leave it empty.

"We think it is fantastic news that it is being taken over - what a great place to have a morning workout."