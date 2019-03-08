Advanced search

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 October 2019

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Archant

A historical church in the heart of Exmouth will soon be filled with fitness enthusiasts after plans to change it into a gym received the go-ahead.

A change-of-use application for the Tower Street religious building was approved by planners at East Devon District Council.

The application's design and access statement said all fittings in the church will be free-standing.

Up to six job roles - two full-time and four part-time - could be created from the venture.

Lee Soloman, co-owner of the church, said: "It was sad news when we heard the congregation was leaving.

"Keeping the church alive was one of the reasons we purchased it.

"We believe the building is so beautiful and in such a local location, it would be detrimental to leave it empty.

"We think it is fantastic news that it is being taken over - what a great place to have a morning workout."

Most Read

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Queen’s Drive plans could be finalised by end of 2021

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pay-and-display plans for Station Road free car park shelved

Budleigh's free car park

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Queen’s Drive plans could be finalised by end of 2021

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Man’s body found in car on Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pay-and-display plans for Station Road free car park shelved

Budleigh's free car park

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Everest’s goal line acrobatics help guide Budleigh to terrific win at Braunton

Strong defence the key as Withy chalk up sixth successive league victory

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2808. Picture: Terry Ife

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Queen’s Drive plans could be finalised by end of 2021

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists