Mental wellbeing tour comes to Exmouth church

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:13 PM June 27, 2022
Patrick Reagan, CEO of Kintsugi Hope - Credit: Kintsugi Hope

A free evening of music and talks to boost mental wellbeing and resilience is taking place at Exmouth’s Christ Church on Saturday, July 2. 

It is being presented by the mental health charity Kintsugi Hope, named after the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with golden glue – a symbol of healing and embracing imperfections. The charity is currently touring the event, called Bouncing Forward. 

The charity’s CEO Patrick Reagan will share his own experience of developing resilience after a personal breakdown, and there will be music from Andy Flannagan. 

Bishop Josep Rosello of Christ Church said: “Kintsugi Hope are addressing a need we see more and more; the effects of the pandemic, the Ukraine invasion, and now the real fears associated with the rise in the cost of living. We need to hear this message of hope and resilience in the midst of it.” 

The event is at Christ Church in North Street and starts at 7pm.  

