Exmouth church hosts mental health conference

The role churches can play in supporting people with mental health problems is the subject of a one-day conference taking place in Exmouth on Saturday, May 7.

‘Let’s Talk Mental Health’ will be held at Christ Church Exmouth in North Street, and is supported by other churches in the town.

The day will feature a series of presentations and discussions on the ways church communities can help people with poor mental wellbeing.

Bishop Josep Rosello, Minister at Christ Church Exmouth, said: “We see that every family, every school, every church, experiences the pain of poor mental health, whether through depression, through anxiety or even suicide.

“Mental health is a conversation churches should not be left out of. Alongside the good work already done in some areas, we hope the information and resources ‘Let’s Talk Mental Health’ will offer will give more churches the confidence they are looking for, and encourage them to offer healthy support and safe spaces.”

Rachael Newham, one of the speakers at the conference - Credit: Rachael Newham

The conference will begin with a presentation from author and mental health champion Rachael Newham. She will be talking about how misguided language and stigma can affect those with mental health challenges, and the healing power of safe, supportive spaces where people can be honest about their struggles.

Ian Soars, CEO of Fegans Charity - Credit: Ian Soars

Another speaker, Ian Soars, is the CEO of Fegans, a Christian charity providing counselling to children and parents. He will describe how contemporary culture has escalated the issues faced by the younger generation, and explain the growing need for loving, informed support, as well as skilled counsellors.

Professional counsellor Mark Snelling, who will be speaking at the conference - Credit: Mark Snelling

Mary Byrnes, leader of the Community Church Exmouth and a Renew Wellbeing ambassador, and Mark Snelling, a professional counsellor based around Exeter, will be speaking on their work locally. They will share their experience of the growing need for churches to engage and better understand the issues of mental health, and look at where professional help fits with the support churches offer.

Part of the conference will be a panel of professionals and church leaders looking at different issues and answering questions and alongside the speaking event there will be table exhibitions offering resources and information.

Tickets are £18 online, or £20 at the door, to include refreshments, resources and a copy of Rachael’s book ‘And Yet’. For more information see https://christchurchexmouth.co.uk/mental-health-conference.