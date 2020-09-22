Exmouth churches collecting donated food to restock community larder’s shelves

Three Exmouth churches are opening their doors for people to donate food for the community.

Holy Trinity, Littleham Parish and Lympstone churches will all be opening their doors and inviting members of the community to give non-perishable items.

The food collected will be delivered to the Exmouth Community Larder to help restock its shelves.

The Reverend Steve Jones, rector of Holy Trinity Church, said: “In these difficult days, making ends meet can be a real challenge for some local families.

“At a time of Harvest Thanksgiving, when we traditionally celebrate great bounty, sadly due to Covid 19, some people are struggling because they have too little. “

Holy Trinity Church, in Rolle Road, and Littleham Parish Church, in Church Road, will be open between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday (September 23).

Donations can also be made on Sunday (September 27) at Lympstone Parish Church from 9am, at Holy Trinity from 10am and at Littleham from 11am.