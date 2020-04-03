How you can see your Easter services in Exmouth during the coronavirus crisis

Exmouth churches are taking to social media and online videos to deliver Easter services. Picture: Google/Alex Walton/Christ Church Exmouth Archant

Easter services in Exmouth are going to look a little different this year as churches turn to technology to support their congregations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christ Church Exmouth. Picture: Contributed Christ Church Exmouth. Picture: Contributed

All churches have been closed as the battle against the coronavirus continues but that hasn’t stopped some churches providing their usual services.

Some have taken to streaming live services on their social media platforms and websites, while others have recorded videos which have aired online.

The coronavirus lockdown has led some to wonder what will happen to the traditional Easter services.

Here’s what the Exmouth churches are planning to do for Easter:

Exmouth Baptist Church. Ref exe 2522-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Exmouth Baptist Church. Ref exe 2522-43-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Brixington Community Church

Online services have been taking place and on Easter Sunday there will be morning worship online from 10.30am until 11.30am

Christ Church

Bishop Josep Rossello has been streaming services on the churches Facebook page and hosting prayer meetings on the Zoom video conferencing app.

Littleham church. Ref exe 09-16AW 9617. Picture: Alex Walton Littleham church. Ref exe 09-16AW 9617. Picture: Alex Walton

On Maundy Thursday (April 9), there will be Bible study and a Passover meal live on Zoom from 7.30pm

On Good Friday (April 10) there will be a reflective service on the church’s Facebook page from 10.30am

There will also be a service on Easter Sunday on Facebook, again from 10.30am

Holy Trinity, St Margaret’s and St Andrews, Lympstone

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC. Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

The Anglican parishioners will be able to watch reflections and services through Holy Week and Easter on the mission community website

The Withycombe Raleigh parish churches are unable to provide video services.

Glenorchy United Reformed Church

Members of the fellowship are being urged to subscribe to the United Reformed Church’s online devotions and Easter service podcasts, accessed through the website

The church has also included written material for Easter on its Glenorchy United Reformed Church website. It is also making alternative arrangements for those who don’t have internet access.

Holy Ghost Church

The church’s website has links to live streams of Mass from Plymouth. Visit the church’s website for more information

Exmouth Baptist Church

The Baptist church will be posting audio of its Sunday sermons on its website