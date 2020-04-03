How you can see your Easter services in Exmouth during the coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 April 2020
Archant
Easter services in Exmouth are going to look a little different this year as churches turn to technology to support their congregations.
All churches have been closed as the battle against the coronavirus continues but that hasn’t stopped some churches providing their usual services.
Some have taken to streaming live services on their social media platforms and websites, while others have recorded videos which have aired online.
The coronavirus lockdown has led some to wonder what will happen to the traditional Easter services.
Here’s what the Exmouth churches are planning to do for Easter:
Brixington Community Church
Online services have been taking place and on Easter Sunday there will be morning worship online from 10.30am until 11.30am
Christ Church
Bishop Josep Rossello has been streaming services on the churches Facebook page and hosting prayer meetings on the Zoom video conferencing app.
On Maundy Thursday (April 9), there will be Bible study and a Passover meal live on Zoom from 7.30pm
On Good Friday (April 10) there will be a reflective service on the church’s Facebook page from 10.30am
There will also be a service on Easter Sunday on Facebook, again from 10.30am
Holy Trinity, St Margaret’s and St Andrews, Lympstone
The Anglican parishioners will be able to watch reflections and services through Holy Week and Easter on the mission community website
The Withycombe Raleigh parish churches are unable to provide video services.
Glenorchy United Reformed Church
Members of the fellowship are being urged to subscribe to the United Reformed Church’s online devotions and Easter service podcasts, accessed through the website
The church has also included written material for Easter on its Glenorchy United Reformed Church website. It is also making alternative arrangements for those who don’t have internet access.
Holy Ghost Church
The church’s website has links to live streams of Mass from Plymouth. Visit the church’s website for more information
Exmouth Baptist Church
The Baptist church will be posting audio of its Sunday sermons on its website
Comments have been disabled on this article.