Town council backing for stepped-up security at town centre church

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 January 2020

Holy Trinity Church at night. Ref exe 4403-52-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Holy Trinity Church at night. Ref exe 4403-52-14AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Plans to increase security at a town centre church have been given town council backing.

Drug dealing and anti-social behaviour have forced Holy Trinity church to lodge plans for seven new CCTV cameras.

The Rolle Street church wants to install seven new security cameras as it looks to crack down on criminal behaviour.

A planning application, submitted by Littleham cum Exmouth Parochial Parish Council (PPC), gives drug dealing and abuse outside the church as one of the reasons for additional security.

At a meeting on Monday (January 20) the town council's planning committee voted to support the proposal.

In the application, Robert Soutter, treasurer of the PCC, also said there has been vandalism and abuse of volunteers inside the church.

According to Mr Soutter, police have recommended the extra CCTV cameras be installed.

East Devon District Council will have the final say on the application.

