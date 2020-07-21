Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

A Budleigh Salterton charity shop is calling for volunteers to come forward following its successful reopening.

The Children’s Hospice South West shop in High Street reopened at the end of June.

Shop manager Kate Salter said trade has been ‘excellent’ but many of the shop’s usual volunteers are still shielding.

She said: “We’re delighted that customers are returning and supporting the shop and the charity, but if anyone could spare a few hours a week, short-term or long term, we’d be hugely grateful.

“If there are any students who might be able to lend a hand in the holidays, we’d love to hear from them.

“Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there’s a role to suit everyone, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers.”

For more information ring 01395 445825 or email budleigh.shop@chsw.org.uk