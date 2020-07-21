Advanced search

Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

PUBLISHED: 14:07 21 July 2020

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton charity shop is calling for volunteers to come forward following its successful reopening.

The Children’s Hospice South West shop in High Street reopened at the end of June.

Shop manager Kate Salter said trade has been ‘excellent’ but many of the shop’s usual volunteers are still shielding.

She said: “We’re delighted that customers are returning and supporting the shop and the charity, but if anyone could spare a few hours a week, short-term or long term, we’d be hugely grateful.

“If there are any students who might be able to lend a hand in the holidays, we’d love to hear from them.

“Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there’s a role to suit everyone, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers.”

For more information ring 01395 445825 or email budleigh.shop@chsw.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

Fit for purpose – Exmouth leisure centre reopens with Covid-secure measures in place

LED Exmouth and centre manager Simon Findel-Hawkins. Picture: LED Leisure

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council defends charges for Spoken and Grapevine over use of The Strand for outdoor seating

George Nightingale of Spoken. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Cllr Penny Lewis is party of a five-councillot panel to look at high street safety. Picture: Penny Lewis/Google

Entertainer takes to estuary to lift lockdown spirits

Rob Pudner performed his usual show on a paddleboard. Picture: Rob Pudner

Fit for purpose – Exmouth leisure centre reopens with Covid-secure measures in place

LED Exmouth and centre manager Simon Findel-Hawkins. Picture: LED Leisure

Former Lympstone RM officer dies after plane crash

Lt Orlando Rogers RM on left and Capt Ben Gaffney RM on the right, in happier times.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin

Harry Tincknell on race at Sebring: One of the craziest finishes of my career

Harry Tincknell in action during the IMSA Sebring Grand Prix. Picture; AL ARENA

Withycombe to launch new season with trip to North Tawton

Honiton rugby action

Budleigh bowlers enjoy excellent – and close – competition!

Budleigh bowlers in action during club competition matches. Picture: DAVID ROBERTS

Budleigh charity shop plea for volunteers

Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop. Picture: CHSW