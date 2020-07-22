Advanced search

Children’s Hospice South West charity shop set to open in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 July 2020

The former Tony Pryce shop which is set to open as Children;s Hospice South West's latest charity shop. Picture: Google

The former Tony Pryce shop which is set to open as Children;s Hospice South West's latest charity shop. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s newest charity shop is set to open its doors on Friday (July 24).

The Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) shop in The Parade will open from 10.30am.

CHSW was set to open the shop in April but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Exmouth shop manager Simon Hayes said: “We’re really looking forward to the Exmouth shop opening and being at the heart of the community in the town.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer some fantastic pre-loved items and give them the chance to be loved again, all while raising money to help local families who use our three children’s hospices in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

“However you are able to support us, whether that’s shopping with us or by volunteering or dropping off donations, please stop by and say hello, you’ll be assured of a very warm welcome.”

The shop will offer a range of goods, including women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories, as well as children’s toys, games and homewares.

It will be initially open five-days-a-week, from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 3pm to ensure safe socially-distanced trading for staff and customers.

“Every item sold will help the charity to offer vital care and respite to more than 500 children with life-limiting conditions and their families across the South West,” added Simon.

The charity is also on the look-out for volunteers to help out in the new shop.

Anyone interested should ring Simon on 01395 263836 or pop into the shop.

Information about volunteering can also be found on the CHSW website.

CHSW volunteer retail advisor Stephanie Robey said: “There’s a variety of tasks that people can do to help make a difference, from processing stock received from donations, to creating window displays, dressing mannequins and processing payments.

“It’s a great way to meet other people and really help to make a difference in the local community.”

Stock donations are being accepted and people are being asked to ensure saleable items are in tied or sealed boxes and bags if possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

