Advanced search

Volunteering opportunities at Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 January 2020

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

A charity is calling on people to volunteer at its Budleigh Salterton shop.

Children's Hospice South West will be throwing open its doors next week and inviting people to come in and find out more about the different roles on offer.

Charity shop volunteers can choose their hours, gain skills to use for the future and meet like-minded people.

Steph Robey, the charity's retail volunteer advisor, said: "Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there's a role to suit everyone.

"There are lots of ways to get involved, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers.

"You can also be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you are making a difference."

To find out more, pop into the charity shop during opening hours and talk to a member of staff or visit the charity's website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cameron and Upcott impress as Town U14s are edged out by Colyton

Football on pitch

Cockles record back-to-back wins for the second time this season with Drybrook success

Connor O'Shaughnessy makes a tackle during the Cockles win over Drybrook. Picture: ERFC

Volunteering opportunities at Budleigh’s Children’s Hospice South West shop

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care
Drive 24