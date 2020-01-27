Volunteering opportunities at Budleigh's Children's Hospice South West shop

The Children's Hospice South West shop in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google Archant

A charity is calling on people to volunteer at its Budleigh Salterton shop.

Children's Hospice South West will be throwing open its doors next week and inviting people to come in and find out more about the different roles on offer.

Charity shop volunteers can choose their hours, gain skills to use for the future and meet like-minded people.

Steph Robey, the charity's retail volunteer advisor, said: "Volunteering in our charity shops is one of the most popular ways to support the charity and there's a role to suit everyone.

"There are lots of ways to get involved, from creating shop displays and sorting stock, to serving and chatting to customers.

"You can also be part of a happy, friendly team and know that you are making a difference."

To find out more, pop into the charity shop during opening hours and talk to a member of staff or visit the charity's website