Christmas is a time for many things, one of which that we’re very keen to channel is supporting local, independent businesses.

Our town is full of a variety of wonderful independent retail, from clothes to gifts to experiences and everything in between.

Whilst the high street has seen many a hurdle over the last few years, it’s clear that the community want to continue to support them and keep a thriving town centre as much as possible.

So this Christmas, let’s light up the town and show off all that Exmouth has to offer!

Last year, we relaunched the traditional Christmas Window Competition and saw some great businesses get involved. This year, we’ve partnered up with the Exmouth Journal again and the brilliant Town Team, to rally everyone behind the cause – supporting our fantastic local businesses.

We are encouraging all businesses in the town centre radius (Exeter Road, Rolle Street, High Street, the Parade, the Magnolia and the Strand) to get involved and light up their shop windows with all things festive. In addition to having their business pictured and promoted online, we’ve got some fantastic, locally sourced prizes for the top 3 teams to win.

There’s no application form to enter – just keep your lights on on Thursday 9th December until 6pm, so the judges can see the full effect on their walk around. We also encourage businesses and the community to extend the platform of this competition online, by sharing their favourite displays in the run up, using #exmaswindows2021 and tagging @ExmouthChamber. If you’re not based in the town centre but want to use the online platform, please do share your pictures too!

The judges are looking for a bright display that captures the Christmas spirit and best represents their business, whether that be through innovation, sustainable decorations or simply creating a fantastic glow around their festive product arrangement.

Winners will be announced in Journal and online on Thursday 16th of December. If you have any queries, please email chair@exmouthchamber.co.uk

We look forward to seeing the community come together and help the ‘love local’ vibe come alive once again this winter and wish all businesses the best of luck with the season, hoping for a fruitful 2022 growing stronger, together.