Gallery

Brr-ave souls storm the sea for annual Christmas swim

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Vibrant Pulse

Hundreds of brave souls gave up the warmth of their homes this Christmas morning to take part in an icy cold tradition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

While most families were enjoying home comforts, some chose to don some festive-themed outfits and run into the water on Exmouth beach.

The Christmas swim has been a tradition in the town for many years and grows in popularity every year.

While some were wearing Santa costumes, others turned out in traditional swimming gear, despite the cold temperatures.

Among those taking part was mayor Steve Gazzard.

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

The Potter family made their annual trip from Exeter for the event, this year hoping to raise awareness of St Mungo's - a charity helping those experiencing homelessness.

In Budleigh, more brave souls were testing the water out on the town's beach for its annual swim.

Exmouth RNLI lifeboats and the harbour patrollers took a watching brief throughout.

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk Exmouth Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station

Former Budleigh mayor Tom Wright enjoying the swim with Charlie. Picture: Caz Sismore-Hunt Former Budleigh mayor Tom Wright enjoying the swim with Charlie. Picture: Caz Sismore-Hunt

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim, 2019. Picture: Budleigh Fire Station