Christmas swim collection raises vital funds for Exmouth RNLI

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 January 2020

Members of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club present Exmouth RNLI with their cheque for �1169.59. Holding cheque, L � R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Chair, Robin Humphreys and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: John Thorogood

A collection of donations at Budleigh Salterton's Christmas swim has raised funds for Exmouth's volunteer lifesavers at sea.

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club has donated £1,169 to Exmouth RNLI following the annual Christmas Day tradition.

At a meeting held at the Dog and Donkey in Knowle Village, members of the club presented a cheque to the RNLI.

The money will be used on essential training and equipment for the volunteer Exmouth Lifeboat crews.

Peter Holmes, president of the club, said: "It's been another great pleasure for Budleigh Salterton Lions to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI at our town's Christmas swim and I'd like to thank our members and all those who supported our beach collection and gave so generously to this important local charity.

"We hope to make this a regular Christmas collection in support of Exmouth RNLI."

Robin Humphreys, chairman of the Exmouth RNLI fundraising committee, thanked the lions club for their Christmas Day collection.

