Christmas films being screened in East Devon

White Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Marine Theatre Archant

Classic favourites, animated fantasies, ballet, and a brand new rom-com - here are the Christmas films showing in East Devon next month.

On Friday, December 13, The Beehive in Honiton will show the recently released Last Christmas, a romantic comedy with a twist, featuring the songs of George Michael and starring Emilia Clarke.

It was co-written by Emma Thompson, who also plays a key part in the film.

On Saturday, December 14, at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis, there is a special screening of the animated film Polar Express, in which a young boy makes a magical journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The event is billed as a 'pyjama party', with audience members encouraged to come along in their PJs. There will also be an appearance by Father Christmas.

On Sunday, December 15, a live recording of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker will be screened at The Gateway, Seaton, and at the Scott cinemas in Exmouth and Sidmouth. It is performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and tells the story of a doll that comes to life on Christmas Eve.

The Exmouth Pavilion is offering a screening of The Grinch on Thursday, December 19, along with the chance to meet Santa. There are two screenings, each with a Santa session.

The Beehive, Honiton, will show the classic film that first featured the song White Christmas on Friday, December 20. In the 1942 Irving Berlin musical Holiday Inn, Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star as Jim and Ted, two members of a performing trio. Jim plans to quit and run a country hotel with Lila, the third member, but she falls in love with Ted. This is a dementia friendly screening.

On Saturday, December 21 there is another White Christmas - this time, the film of the same name, at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis. The 1954 Irving Berlin musical has Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as former soldiers, now entertainers, who team up with two performing sisters to help their former commanding general, who is now running a struggling inn. This is a free screening for the community, but tickets must be booked at the Tourist Information Office as they are not available online.

Also at the Marine Theatre, there is a double screening of the animated classics The Snowman and Father Christmas, on Sunday, December 22.

The Scott Cinemas in Exmouth and Sidmouth will be publishing their full December screenings at a later date.