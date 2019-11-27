Advanced search

Christmas films being screened in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2019

White Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Marine Theatre

White Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Marine Theatre

Archant

Classic favourites, animated fantasies, ballet, and a brand new rom-com - here are the Christmas films showing in East Devon next month.

The Bolshoi Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Picture: Damir YusupovThe Bolshoi Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Picture: Damir Yusupov

On Friday, December 13, The Beehive in Honiton will show the recently released Last Christmas, a romantic comedy with a twist, featuring the songs of George Michael and starring Emilia Clarke.

It was co-written by Emma Thompson, who also plays a key part in the film.

On Saturday, December 14, at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis, there is a special screening of the animated film Polar Express, in which a young boy makes a magical journey to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. The event is billed as a 'pyjama party', with audience members encouraged to come along in their PJs. There will also be an appearance by Father Christmas.

On Sunday, December 15, a live recording of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker will be screened at The Gateway, Seaton, and at the Scott cinemas in Exmouth and Sidmouth. It is performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and tells the story of a doll that comes to life on Christmas Eve.

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding in Last Christmas. Picture: Supplied by The BeehiveEmilia Clarke and Henry Golding in Last Christmas. Picture: Supplied by The Beehive

The Exmouth Pavilion is offering a screening of The Grinch on Thursday, December 19, along with the chance to meet Santa. There are two screenings, each with a Santa session.

The Beehive, Honiton, will show the classic film that first featured the song White Christmas on Friday, December 20. In the 1942 Irving Berlin musical Holiday Inn, Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire star as Jim and Ted, two members of a performing trio. Jim plans to quit and run a country hotel with Lila, the third member, but she falls in love with Ted. This is a dementia friendly screening.

On Saturday, December 21 there is another White Christmas - this time, the film of the same name, at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis. The 1954 Irving Berlin musical has Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as former soldiers, now entertainers, who team up with two performing sisters to help their former commanding general, who is now running a struggling inn. This is a free screening for the community, but tickets must be booked at the Tourist Information Office as they are not available online.

Also at the Marine Theatre, there is a double screening of the animated classics The Snowman and Father Christmas, on Sunday, December 22.

The Bolshoi Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Picture: Damir YusupovThe Bolshoi Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. Picture: Damir Yusupov

The Scott Cinemas in Exmouth and Sidmouth will be publishing their full December screenings at a later date.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

What is left of a car set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Owen Howlett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

What is left of a car set on fire in Exmouth. Picture: Owen Howlett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth teenager jailed for assaults

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Withycombe hoping it’s a case of ‘third time lucky’ at Ilfracombe

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Nomads hit top spot after midweek win over Exeter Engineers

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas films being screened in East Devon

White Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Marine Theatre

Education, the NHS, Brexit and climate change among key issues at Exmouth hustings

L-R Eleanor Rylance, Daniel Wilson, Henry Gent, Simon Jupp, Claire Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists