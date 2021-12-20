News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh school pupils deliver an alternative festive message

Adam Manning

Published: 10:54 AM December 20, 2021
East Devon

Christmas at Mill Water 1 - Credit: Mill Water Primary School

Covid may have scuppered the usual festivities for schools, but there is one school in Devon determined to deliver a  virtual performance to help lift people’s spirits.

Mill Water School in Budleigh usually hold an annual concert, as well as the Christmas fair and nativities in the local church for friends and family, but unfortunately, it was cancelled again this year because of Covid, they released this Christmas Alphabet Song on their website instead.

Headteacher of Mill Water School Sarah Pickering, said: "I've had local residents who have no direct link to the school tell me how bitterly disappointed they are not to be able to join us at our annual carol service at St Peter's church. One lady said her Christmas isn't the same without it. So, some pupils decided to bring Christmas to the community in a different way"

You can watch the full video on the Millwater School website  https://www.millwater.devon.sch.uk/web/christmas_alphabet/587752

