It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as lights are on in Exmouth

Exmouth has welcomed the holiday season in with its annual Christmas lights switch-on at the weekend (Saturday, December 4).

Starting at 4pm, East Devon singing group La La Choir, and various other musicians, performed in The Strand, accompanied by festive performers which included roller-skating presents, light-up hula hoopers and larger than life animals.

The children’s lantern parade set off at 5.30pm from Holy Trinity Church and led the way to the Christmas tree in The Strand, which was lit up at 6 pm.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth said before the event: “We’re delighted to be hosting a winter celebration that will bring the community together with music and light. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy being back amongst friends and to welcome in the festive season together."

This year's winter festival is run by Exmouth Town Council in partnership with the Exmouth Music Festival, which is held in the Imperial Recreation Ground in summer on the August bank holiday.

Crooked Tembo Samba Band - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

A choir entertain the crowd - Credit: Appleton

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival image 5 - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival 6 - Credit: Appleton

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Evet Photography

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography



