News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as lights are on in Exmouth

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:50 AM December 7, 2021
Exmouth Strand

Walk around performers entertain the crowd on Exmouth strand - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth has welcomed the holiday season in with its annual Christmas lights switch-on at the weekend (Saturday, December 4).

Starting at 4pm, East Devon singing group La La Choir, and various other musicians, performed in The Strand, accompanied by festive performers which included roller-skating presents, light-up hula hoopers and larger than life animals.

The children’s lantern parade set off at 5.30pm from Holy Trinity Church and led the way to the Christmas tree in The Strand, which was lit up at 6 pm.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Mayor of Exmouth said before the event: “We’re delighted to be hosting a winter celebration that will bring the community together with music and light. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy being back amongst friends and to welcome in the festive season together."

This year's winter festival is run by Exmouth Town Council in partnership with the Exmouth Music Festival, which is held in the Imperial Recreation Ground in summer on the August bank holiday. 

Exmouth Strand

Crooked Tembo Samba Band - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

A choir entertain the crowd - Credit: Appleton

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival image 5 - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival 6 - Credit: Appleton

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Evet Photography

Exmouth Strand

Exmouth Winter Festival - Credit: Appleton Event Photography


Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tristan Locke

Exeter Crown & Country Court

Exeter man guilty of threatening police officer on Exmouth seafront

Court Reporter

person
Little kid girl holding selfmade lanterns with candle for St. Martin procession. Healthy cute toddle

Winter

Exmouth gears up for its Winter Festival

Kirsty Woodgate

person
EMCo 9-5 production

Theatre group returns with 9 to 5 musical magic

Pat Peters - review

Logo Icon
Killerton Christmas tree trail 2021

Christmas

Four great attractions to visit prior to Christmas

Kirsty Woodgate

person