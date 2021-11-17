It's time to skate over to Exeter's Winter Wonderland

The ice rink has opened at Exeter's Winter Wonderland in Northernhay Gardens - Credit: Archant

A browse around the delightful wooden cabins at Exeter's Christmas market on the Cathedral Green is on most East Devon shoppers' list of things to do in the run-up to the big day in December, but this year the city has also accommodated a Winter Wonderland in Northernhay Gardens that opens today and is certainly worth a look.

Exeter’s first Winter Wonderland sees the arrival of an undercover real ice rink, a giant Santa's grotto, an array of thrilling funfair rides, a German-themed bar and an abundance of stalls selling locally-sourced festive refreshments.

Entry is free with tickets available for the fairground rides, Santa's grotto and ice rink where ice-skating sessions last for one hour.

Winter Wonderland is open every day (except Christmas Day) from 11am until 10pm.

Read more at https://exeterwinterwonderland.co.uk and https://www.facebook.com/exeterwinterwonderland