Family's Christmas Day swim tradition to benefit homelessness charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 December 2019

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

The Potter family after taking part in the Exmouth Christmas swim. Picture: Will Potter

Archant

A family are hoping their Christmas Day tradition can inspire people to support a homelessness charity.

The Potter family travel from Exeter to Exmouth seafront every year on Christmas Day to join hundreds of brave souls taking a dip in the icy cold sea water at the beach.

However this year, dad Derrick and his three children Will, Archie and Dilys are hoping it will raise awareness of the work being done by St Mungo's.

To mark the charity's 50th anniversary, it has launched its 'make a splash' challenge, encouraging people to take part in open water events like the Exmouth Christmas Day swim and pledge £50 towards St Mungo's.

Will, who works for the charity, said: "The piercing jolt of freezing sea water can be a shock to the system but it becomes more tolerable each year with the good feeling and comradery projected by a thousand grinning Santa Claus impersonators."

To donate or sign up to the challenge, go to the Justgiving page or email events@mungos.org for more information about how to help the homeless this Christmas.

