Advanced search

Cards for Good Causes shop is now in Victoria Road in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 December 2019

Charity Card Christmas pop-up shop Exmouth

Charity Card Christmas pop-up shop Exmouth

Archant

Charity Christmas card shop sill open until tomorrow

Cards for Good Causes, the charity Christmas card shop, is now trading in Exmouth Baptist Church on Victoria Road.

Frances Guy, regional manager for Cards for Good Causes explained: "We had to move out of our previous home in Tower Street at short notice and were thinking the shop would have to close when we were unexpectedly rescued by the Baptist Church! Thanks to their hospitality we were up and running in our new venue within three days."

"We are hugely grateful to the Baptist Church for allowing us to keep our presence in Exmouth during this festive season."

The shop in Exmouth Baptist Church on Victoria Road sells a wide selection of Christmas cards, as well as a range of seasonal gifts and products, all of which support a variety of national and local charities.

The shop is open from 10am - 4pm, until Tuesday, December 17.

Most Read

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Top recycling tips for the festive season in East Devon

East Devon recycling van

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Solar farm extension plan backed by town council

The vast solar panel installation site near to the recycling centre. Ref exe 7671-08-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Top recycling tips for the festive season in East Devon

East Devon recycling van

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Charity’s Christmas box appeal boosted by rowing club raffle

Tony Crowhurst, Suzanne Isaacs and Don Burley of Exmouth Rowing Club present funds raised via their christmas party to Sandy Tuit and Peter Chalkley of Open Door. Ref exe 50 19TI 6142. Picture: Terry Ife

Cards for Good Causes shop is now in Victoria Road in Exmouth

Charity Card Christmas pop-up shop Exmouth

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Withycombe awarded re-accreditation award from the RFU

Devon RFU president Ken Jeffery presents Withycombe RFC club chairman Mervyn Richards with the clubmark reaccreditation award. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC

Brixington Blues U15s serve up a pre-Christmas cracker of a show against Sidmouth

Brixington Blues U15 player Makan Coulibaly in the thick of the action during the 8-1 win over Sidmouth. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists