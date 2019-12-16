Cards for Good Causes shop is now in Victoria Road in Exmouth

Cards for Good Causes, the charity Christmas card shop, is now trading in Exmouth Baptist Church on Victoria Road.

Frances Guy, regional manager for Cards for Good Causes explained: "We had to move out of our previous home in Tower Street at short notice and were thinking the shop would have to close when we were unexpectedly rescued by the Baptist Church! Thanks to their hospitality we were up and running in our new venue within three days."

"We are hugely grateful to the Baptist Church for allowing us to keep our presence in Exmouth during this festive season."

The shop in Exmouth Baptist Church on Victoria Road sells a wide selection of Christmas cards, as well as a range of seasonal gifts and products, all of which support a variety of national and local charities.

The shop is open from 10am - 4pm, until Tuesday, December 17.