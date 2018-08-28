Christmas at the Bicton Inn Exmouth

Plenty of music and festive events at Bicton Inn over Christmas

Bicton Inn’s ongoing programme of entertainment continues, with some festive touches, over the Christmas period.

Thursday December 20 sees Becky’s Folk & Indie Christmas Open Night. Exmouth balladeer Becky Brooks hosts an evening for anyone who would like to sing or play acoustic music, from 8.30pm.

On Saturday December 22 at 5pm, the acoustic duo Reefs of Moonshine perform their own arrangements of melodic songs from the worlds of folk, country and soul, as well as some original material.

A whole afternoon and evening of Christmas activities for all the family take place on Sunday 23, including carol singing, a mummers’ play, a brass band and hand bell ringers.

The pub will be open from 11am until 2.30pm on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day the Exmouth singer/songwriter and musician Jas Walker, who now lives in France, returns to his favourite pub for a show. Thursday 27 is the Christmas Folk Night, hosted by Derek Brooks from the Exmouth Shantymen.

On Friday, December 28, singer/songwriter Laurie Ward will be performing a mix of music from reggae to folk, raunchy rock to gentle ballads, and of course some of his own songs.

Monday 31st December is a New Year’s Eve night with Martin Weller. He and his friends will create a party atmosphere with music that everyone loves, to see in the beginning of 2019.