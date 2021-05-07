Published: 12:01 PM May 7, 2021

Christine Channon, who has been a county councillor since 1993, has retained her seat in this year's elections.

The Conservative Party candidate got 2,307 votes, securing her 49.2 per cent of the vote and she is duly elected as councillor for the Budleigh and Exmouth Coastal ward.

Penny Lewis, of the Liberal Democrats, got 747 votes, David Ireson, of the Green Party, got 503, Keith Edwards, of Labour Party, got 478, Independent candidate Brian Bailey got 460, David Hayward of Reform UK got 78 and Brigitte Graham of UKIP got 68.

The turnout was 38.7 per cent