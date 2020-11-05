Christian Aid ‘plodders’ rainbow rally for those living through Covid-19 pandemic

Members of Exmouth and Lympstone's Christian Aid group visited 20 churches to raise funds for global neighbours dealing with the pandemic. Picture: Exmouth and Lympstone Christian Aid Archant

Walkers carried a rainbow of coloured batons to 20 churches in Lympstone and Exmouth in a sponsored relay to raise funds for Christian Aid.

The Rainbow Relay of ‘plodders and paddlers’ was the brainchild of Exmouth and Lympstone’s Christian Aid Group which wanted an innovative and socially-distanced way to bring the community together to help support global neighbours living through a pandemic.

The rally was due to start with a kayak from Exmouth to Lympstone harbour carrying colourful batons in a water-tight bag, and ‘plodders’ would carry them to each of the 20 churches in Exmouth and Lympstone.

However, due to high winds, the kayak leg had to be postponed - the local Christian Aid groups plans to re-visit the kayaking idea at a later date.

The sponsored relay replaced the usual autumn Rainbow Fair held by local churches for Christian Aid, which couldn’t take place this year because of coronavirus.

John Elms, Exmouth and Lympstone Christian Aid secretary, said: “There were two groups of six plodders from Lympstone to Point in View Church, then seven completed the whole journey, covering nine miles in five hours.

“The baton unrolls to become a poster. Twelve churches were manned to receive it, which was very encouraging on a wet and windy day. At eight others we unravelled the baton to leave the poster to say we had visited.

“The baton colours are those each church would have had this year for the Rainbow Fair, with each colour highlighting one of the important areas Christian Aid is helping overseas.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to receive donations, with a target to raise £1,200.

The churches visited were: Lympstone C of E, Point in View Church, Littlemead Methodist, Brixington Community Church, St John in the Wilderness, Withycombe Methodist, St John the Evangelist C of E, Exmouth Community College (Hope Church), All Saints C of E, Christchurch Independent C of E, Salvation Army, Exmouth Chapel, Glenorchy U.R.C., Open Door Centre (Society of Friends), Exmouth Community Church, Victoria Road Baptist Church, Holy Trinity Church C. of E., Holy Ghost Catholic Church, The Wave Church (Littleham Leisure Centre), St Margarets and St Andrew’s Church Littleham