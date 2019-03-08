Exmouth Choral Society seeks new members
PUBLISHED: 18:05 24 August 2019
Kate Wilcox
Anyone thinking about joining a choir can find out what it is like, free of charge, with Exmouth Choral Society.
The choir wants to attract new members and is inviting anyone interested to come and join its weekly rehearsals when they restart after the summer break.
Chair Kate Wilcox said: "There have been several research projects into the benefits of group singing and they confirm what singers have always known - singing in a choir helps our physical and mental health."
She said the research demonstrates that music exercises the brain as well as the body, and that singing improves breathing, posture and muscle tension.
"Ours is a very welcoming choir," she said.
"There are no auditions, and singers can come to a few 'try before you buy' free sessions. All they have to do is to turn up."
The first rehearsal will be on Monday, September 2 at Glenorchy Church, starting at 7.30pm. For more information email katewilcox32@gmail.com or call her on 01395 273 297.
Comments have been disabled on this article.