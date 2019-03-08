Exmouth A Cappella choir offers cash prize in competition to create new logo

Members of Exmouth A Cappella at a choir festival at Exmouth Community College. Picture: Viv Day Viv Day

An Exmouth choir is offering a £100 prize in a competition to find a suitable logo to reflect its name change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Renaissance Chorus is now known as Exmouth A Cappella.

It needs a logo to use on publicity materials, from business cards to large banners.

The image needs to be 10cm square and the name Exmouth A Cappella must be incorporated.

Musical director Kay Richards said: "We are a women's chorus based in Exmouth who sing in four-part harmony, without musical accompaniment.

"We've recently chosen a new name and we need a suitable logo to reflect who we are and what we do." The choir wants to recruit new members over the next few months, and raise its profile, particularly within its home town.

It is non profit making, but raises large sums of money for local charities, choosing a different one each year.

Entries for the logo competition close on Friday, November 1.

Queries and entries should be emailed to exmouthacappellacomp@gmail.com and should include name and contact details.