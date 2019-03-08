Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Children's summer holiday activities in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 15:01 25 July 2019

Wild West fun at World of Country Life. Picture: World of Country Life

Wild West fun at World of Country Life. Picture: World of Country Life

World of Country Life

As the schools break up for the summer, parents will be laying secret bets with themselves on how soon their kids are going to start complaining of boredom.

The top of the Hydro High Dive. Picture; Hydro High DiveThe top of the Hydro High Dive. Picture; Hydro High Dive

Here is the first part of a two-part guide to some of the special children's activities in the area this summer, and the chance to win a family ticket for one of these attractions, or many others across Devon.

World of Country Life, Exmouth.

Are your children into cowboys, pirates or the Minions? From Monday, July 29, the attraction is laying on Minion Mondays, Wild West Wednesdays and Pirate Fridays. The Minion Madness show takes place at 2pm each Monday. On Wednesdays, there will be Wild West games, and Sheriff 'Appy Angus will be making sure Terrible Tim from Tennessee fails in his attempt to rob the Deer Train. Friday's activities include sword-fighting shows in the pirate ship, and other themed games during the day.

Seaton Tramway

A diver with his costume alight as he plunges down. Picture: Hydro High DiveA diver with his costume alight as he plunges down. Picture: Hydro High Dive

Staying with the theme of pirates, Seaton Tramway is also offering a swashbuckling time between Monday July 29 and August 2. The Seaton Pearl tram, skippered by Captain Nick, will be voyaging to Colyton in search of some treasure. There is also a Fairy Special tram ride, including a tea party, and a Dinosaur Tram Adventure, including music, storytelling and a fossil dig.

Powderham Castle

Take the ferry from Exmouth to Starcross and walk the short distance to Powderham for its special summer holiday events, all of which are included in the usual entry price. From July 29 until August 2 it's Beastly Bygones - a chance to learn about myths and legends about historical exotic animals, linked with the castle. August 5 to 9 is Living History week, with authentic re-enactments of what life was like at the castle in the 17th century by the living history group Wardour Garrison

Crealy Theme Park and Resort

Minions at World of Country Life. Picture: World of Country LifeMinions at World of Country Life. Picture: World of Country Life

An exciting Hydro High Dive show, with performers leaping from a height of around 24 metres into a pool, will take place every day except Sunday. The aerial stunt show includes synchronised and comedy dives, and others with the divers ignited in flames. Crealy also has more than 60 rides and attractions, including plenty of play activities for children.

The Journal has a great prize to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win a family ticket (two adults and two children) allowing free entry to any one of these attractions or the many other members of the Devon Association of Tourist Attractions, simply answer the following question:

The Seaton Tramway runs through a valley - which one?

Seaton Tramway which runs alongside the River Axe.Seaton Tramway which runs alongside the River Axe.

To enter, go online at: www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/competitions_2_20420 , select the relevant competition, complete the entry form and submit it.

Alternatively, send your answer on a postcard with your name, address and daytime contact number to Summer Holidays competition, Archant, Exeter Airport Business Park, Fair Oak Close, Clyst Honiton, EX5 2UL.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11am, Thursday, August 1. Archant employees and their family members may not enter this competition. Winner will be selected at random after the closing date. Winner must respond to winner email or phone call within two working days or an alternative winner will be selected. By submitting your details online you automatically authorise Archant Ltd to send you emails regarding this competition.

The Starcross ferry heads across the Exe estuary. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 3432-17-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on MyPhotos24.The Starcross ferry heads across the Exe estuary. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 3432-17-13SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on MyPhotos24.

Usual promotion rules apply - visit www.archant.co.uk

A Family Ticket allows FREE entry (2 adults and 2 children) to visit any one of Devon's Top Attractions listed on the reverse of the ticket. The 2019 tickets are valid until the end of the year.

Terms and conditions:

Can only be used at current (The Devon Association of Tourist Attractions - Devon's Top Attractions) member attractions, some attractions may leave the Association during the twelve month period. Limitations exist at some attractions, please check the exclusions here

Devon Association of Tourist Attractions.Devon Association of Tourist Attractions.

DATA is not responsible if attractions close due to unforeseen circumstances. Ticket has no financial value.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Bilcock free-kick nets another clean-sheet pre-season victory for Exmouth Town

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7453. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Sailing Club’s Joe Reid sails to national success

Exe SCs Joe Reid, who won the ITCA (GBR) 4.2 Topper National Series event held at Poole Yacht Club, Dorset. Picture EXE SC

Budleigh in second place after latest win

Budleigh players leave the pitch at stumps after their win over Plympton Picture KEVIN CURRAN

Children’s summer holiday activities in East Devon

Wild West fun at World of Country Life. Picture: World of Country Life

East Devon is set to swelter in today’s heatwave

Heatwave hits East Devon. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists