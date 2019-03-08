Children's inflatable fun park comes to Exmouth

Ten large colourful structures for children to climb, bounce and slide on will be at the Imperial Recreation Ground next month

Children who love bouncy castles and slides will have a spring in their step at an event coming to Exnouth on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16.

Ten large, colourful inflatable play structures will be at the Imperial Recreation Ground.

The Inflatable Theme Park will cost £6 admission per child - adults can go in free of charge.

There will also be trampolines, and an under-fives inflatable area with a small bouncy castle and soft play area.

Food and drink will be available on site.

The day will also be livened up by a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse - and children can have their faces painted.

Opening times are 10am - 5pm on both days.