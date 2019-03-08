Children's inflatable fun park comes to Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 22 May 2019
South West's Inflatable Theme Park
Ten large colourful structures for children to climb, bounce and slide on will be at the Imperial Recreation Ground next month
Plenty of fun for children. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park
Children who love bouncy castles and slides will have a spring in their step at an event coming to Exnouth on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday 16.
Ten large, colourful inflatable play structures will be at the Imperial Recreation Ground.
The Inflatable Theme Park will cost £6 admission per child - adults can go in free of charge.
There will also be trampolines, and an under-fives inflatable area with a small bouncy castle and soft play area.
The inflatable theme park. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park
Food and drink will be available on site.
The day will also be livened up by a visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse - and children can have their faces painted.
Opening times are 10am - 5pm on both days.
